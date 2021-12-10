Franklin Resources Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BEN)

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,147 put options on the company. This is an increase of 155% compared to the typical volume of 1,235 put options.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $358,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 3,604,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.93 per share, with a total value of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 59.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 654,094 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after buying an additional 245,138 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 73.3% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,963 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 22.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,199 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 71,314 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 11.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,737 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BEN. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,995,850. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

