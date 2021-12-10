Frax (FRAX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and approximately $41.66 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frax coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002064 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.63 or 0.00056969 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,998.97 or 0.08244723 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.28 or 0.00080976 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,489.01 or 0.99970257 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00056863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,430,574,682 coins. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

