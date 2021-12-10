Friendz Price Down 29.2% Over Last 7 Days (FDZ)

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One Friendz coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $869,028.98 and $127,843.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004389 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002067 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00039489 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.70 or 0.00208053 BTC.

About Friendz

FDZ is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . Friendz’s official website is friendz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

