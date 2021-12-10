FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Stock Price Up 0%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) shares rose 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.27. Approximately 5,176 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.26.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

