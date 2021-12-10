Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 5.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,106,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.21% and a negative net margin of 409.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.