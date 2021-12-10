Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Up 5.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) was up 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.23 and last traded at $16.06. Approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,106,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.25.
Several research analysts have recently commented on FULC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.57.
The stock has a market cap of $643.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.55.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 113.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 570.6% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)
Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.
Featured Article: Hedge Funds
Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.