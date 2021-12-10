Full Truck Alliance Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 4,870 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,646% compared to the average volume of 130 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the 2nd quarter worth $5,248,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $1,196,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $611,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,643,000. Institutional investors own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YMM traded up $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 373,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,013. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.34. Full Truck Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

