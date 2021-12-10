Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Decreases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $167.29. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.31% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.25%.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEP. Guggenheim lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

