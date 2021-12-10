FUTURAX Market Cap Reaches $25,523.10 (FTXT)

FUTURAX (CURRENCY:FTXT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Over the last seven days, FUTURAX has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. FUTURAX has a total market cap of $25,523.10 and $42.00 worth of FUTURAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FUTURAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.78 or 0.00348667 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009877 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000103 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000971 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $665.31 or 0.01390834 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About FUTURAX

FTXT is a coin. FUTURAX’s total supply is 7,076,400,718 coins and its circulating supply is 3,406,412,461 coins. FUTURAX’s official Twitter account is @FuturaxProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FUTURAX is www.futurax.global

Buying and Selling FUTURAX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUTURAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUTURAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FUTURAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

