FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) Issued By Raymond James

Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSE:AOT) – Analysts at Raymond James lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Ascot Resources in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.65 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ascot Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascot Resources in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

TSE:AOT opened at C$1.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$413.24 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. Ascot Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.46, a current ratio of 7.21 and a quick ratio of 7.15.

Ascot Resources Company Profile

Ascot Resources Ltd., a mineral devlopment company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, molybdenum, sand, gravel, and other base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project comprising 3 mining leases that covers an area of 8,133 hectares; and the Red Mountain Project consist of 47 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 17,125 hectares located near the town of Stewart, British Columbia.

