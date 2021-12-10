FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) Issued By Truist Securiti

Real Good Food Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:RGF) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Real Good Food in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.59). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Real Good Food’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RGF. Truist began coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company.

Real Good Food stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. Real Good Food has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

Real Good Food Company Profile

The Real Good Food Company Inc is a health and wellness focused frozen food company. It develops, markets and manufactures foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar and made from gluten and grain-free ingredients. The Real Good Food Company Inc is based in CHERRY HILL, N.J.

