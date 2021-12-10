FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Issued By KeyCorp

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Welltower in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp analyst J. Sadler now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.25. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Welltower’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.16 EPS.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.21.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $84.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.63 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.41 and its 200 day moving average is $83.71. Welltower has a 52 week low of $59.38 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 8,265.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 149,442 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 10.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 604,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,207,000 after buying an additional 57,506 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 22.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,133,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,292,000 after buying an additional 387,214 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 63,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,191,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 40.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,829,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $235,164,000 after buying an additional 811,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.