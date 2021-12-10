FY2021 EPS Estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Boosted by Dawson James

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) – Equities researchers at Dawson James boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 7th. Dawson James analyst J. Kolbert now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.43) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.47). Dawson James also issued estimates for Can-Fite BioPharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

CANF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Can-Fite BioPharma from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CANF opened at $1.12 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $0.94 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The company has a market cap of $24.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.90.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,518.15% and a negative return on equity of 183.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the first quarter worth $148,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma by 131.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,775 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 104,902 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the second quarter worth $91,000. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

