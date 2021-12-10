FY2021 EPS Estimates for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Raised by Analyst

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Highwoods Properties in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $3.76 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $195.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.70 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE HIW opened at $44.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Highwoods Properties has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,017,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $678,328,000 after buying an additional 186,158 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $418,079,000 after buying an additional 1,703,234 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,447,000 after purchasing an additional 249,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,427,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,014,000 after purchasing an additional 385,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Highwoods Properties by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 16,154 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total value of $761,014.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.82%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.