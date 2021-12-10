FY2021 EPS Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:IONS)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 7th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.84) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.86). William Blair also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.72) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $25.04 and a 1-year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 89.71% and a negative return on equity of 89.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 295.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

