FY2021 EPS Estimates for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pulmonx in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now expects that the company will earn ($1.33) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Pulmonx’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LUNG. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Pulmonx stock opened at $34.80 on Friday. Pulmonx has a 52-week low of $29.13 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -28.29 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 10.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 98.57% and a negative return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $13.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.37) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUNG. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 119.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 107.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 104.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 1,071.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 1,421 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $46,509.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 7,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $279,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,730 shares of company stock worth $4,750,577 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

