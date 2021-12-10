FY2021 EPS Estimates for Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Saipem in a report issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Saipem’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.39. Saipem has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $3.10.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

