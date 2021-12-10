FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands Inc Raised by Analyst (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands Inc (NYSE:DTC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Solo Brands in a report released on Wednesday, December 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS.
Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE:DTC opened at $15.51 on Friday. Solo Brands has a 1-year low of $14.76 and a 1-year high of $23.39.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.
Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.