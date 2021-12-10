FY2021 EPS Estimates for Subsea 7 S.A. Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SUBCY)

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Subsea 7 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subsea 7’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Subsea 7 had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%.

SUBCY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a 86.00 price target (down previously from 90.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Subsea 7 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from 96.00 to 84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.65. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Subsea 7 has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $11.49.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

