FY2022 EPS Estimates for Radius Health, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Radius Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.34. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Radius Health’s FY2023 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of RDUS stock opened at $7.60 on Friday. Radius Health has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $359.80 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Radius Health by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,768,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,410,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,675,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,607,000 after buying an additional 2,727,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,327,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,452,000 after buying an additional 151,558 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,400,000 after buying an additional 40,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Radius Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,669,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the period.

In other Radius Health news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.28 per share, with a total value of $1,842,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $1,295,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

