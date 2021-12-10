FY2023 EPS Estimates for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Lifted by Wedbush

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) – Wedbush raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 8th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $9.20 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $9.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $209.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.85. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $128.60 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.14%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

