GameCredits (GAME) Price Hits $0.17 on Major Exchanges

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. GameCredits has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $383,697.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 23.5% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $152.65 or 0.00314722 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007654 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001077 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001475 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,214,384 coins. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

Buying and Selling GameCredits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

