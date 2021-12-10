Gameswap (GSWAP) Market Capitalization Tops $25.02 Million

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for approximately $2.23 or 0.00004604 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 37.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gameswap has a market capitalization of $25.02 million and $1.78 million worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00039560 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $101.11 or 0.00208469 BTC.

Gameswap Coin Profile

Gameswap is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

