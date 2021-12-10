Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Stock Price Down 4%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) shares were down 4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.39 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 22,657 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,111,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $604.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of -1.20.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 46.71% and a negative return on equity of 108.01%. The firm had revenue of $345.73 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.