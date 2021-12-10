Gary Gerson Purchases 3,500 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. 123,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.49.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.
