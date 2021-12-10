Gary Gerson Purchases 3,500 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) CFO Gary Gerson acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $80,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gladstone Commercial stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.86. 123,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,024. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $851.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 456.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $23.49.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.1253 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 3,000.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter worth about $319,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.8% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 15,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.75.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

