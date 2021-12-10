Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,335 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 10,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $95.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.96 and a 200 day moving average of $95.94.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $568.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.