GCN Coin Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (GCN)

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $120,333.05 and approximately $105.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.46 or 0.00319619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00007712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000512 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001887 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About GCN Coin

GCN Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

