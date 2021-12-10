Geeq (GEEQ) Market Cap Tops $12.78 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Geeq has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $320,805.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002341 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Geeq has traded down 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00039910 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.35 or 0.00209011 BTC.

Geeq Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,372,222 coins. Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Geeq is geeq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

