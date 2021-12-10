General Electric (LON:GEC) Declares Dividend of $0.08

General Electric (LON:GEC) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON GEC traded down GBX 5.38 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 92.77 ($1.23). 35 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,169. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 108.75. General Electric has a twelve month low of GBX 81.44 ($1.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 117.10 ($1.55).

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

