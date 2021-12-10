General Electric (NYSE:GE) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

General Electric (NYSE:GE) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the conglomerate on Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

General Electric has decreased its dividend by 95.2% over the last three years. General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 7.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect General Electric to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.05. The company had a trading volume of 83,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,612,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.15. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, with a total value of $100,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in General Electric stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,238,808 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.76% of General Electric worth $556,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Electric from $128.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

