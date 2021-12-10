General Electric (NYSE:GE) Given New $119.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

General Electric (NYSE:GE) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GE. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.06.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $97.80 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $82.88 and a 1 year high of $116.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average is $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Leslie Seidman acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,590.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,051 shares of company stock worth $210,673. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in General Electric by 416.8% in the third quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 646 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $113,000.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

