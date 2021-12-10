General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 88.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,118,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 23,160,671 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of General Electric worth $321,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of GE opened at $97.83 on Friday. General Electric has a one year low of $82.88 and a one year high of $116.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.15. The stock has a market cap of $107.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.13, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. General Electric had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.76.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.06 per share, for a total transaction of $107,060.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,051 shares of company stock valued at $210,673. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Electric

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

