Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.400-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.40 billion-$2.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Genesco from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $63.28 on Friday. Genesco has a 1-year low of $26.81 and a 1-year high of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 2.13.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.57 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Genesco will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $117,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genesco by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Genesco by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 141,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,191,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Genesco by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

