Genesis Vision 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $21,360.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a market capitalization of $1.69 million and approximately $21,360.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004328 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00039067 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.28 or 0.00205463 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a coin. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

