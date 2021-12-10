GenesisX (XGS) Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $40,811.20 and approximately $30.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GenesisX has traded 4.8% higher against the dollar. One GenesisX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded down 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

XGS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,145,741 coins. The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

