Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 36.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the third quarter worth $73,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $100,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the second quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 54,546.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 7,091 shares during the last quarter. 7.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.50. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The business had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GMAB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

