GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Hits New 52-Week High at $44.90

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as €44.90 ($50.45) and last traded at €43.15 ($48.48), with a volume of 86414 shares. The stock had previously closed at €44.90 ($50.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €36.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of €29.34.

GFT Technologies Company Profile (ETR:GFT)

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

