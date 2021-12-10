Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $4,794.61

Shares of Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4,794.61 and traded as high as $5,107.89. Givaudan shares last traded at $5,107.89, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4,794.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4,719.71.

About Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDBF)

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

