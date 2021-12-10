Glitch (GLCH) 1-Day Volume Tops $3.07 Million

Glitch (CURRENCY:GLCH) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Glitch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.91 or 0.00001924 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Glitch has traded 40.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Glitch has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and $3.07 million worth of Glitch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00056569 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,903.59 or 0.08215848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00085217 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,600.78 or 1.00184881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00056796 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Glitch Coin Profile

Glitch was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Glitch’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 79,282,952 coins. Glitch’s official Twitter account is @GlitchProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “GLITCH is a blockchain-based operating system purpose-built for money market decentralized applications (dApps) and decentralized financial activity. GLITCH is not intended to be a jack-of-all-applications. Rather, its underlying structure and customizations are focused exclusively on decentralized finance applications. “

Buying and Selling Glitch

