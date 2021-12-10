Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 49,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,567 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 263.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 66,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after acquiring an additional 47,840 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $221.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.33.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GPN opened at $127.37 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.75 and a 12 month high of $220.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day moving average of $165.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.55%.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

