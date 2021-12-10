Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 143,078 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $127.37 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 40.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.59.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.55%.

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III acquired 1,000 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $78,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Global Payments from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Global Payments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.81.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

