GlobeImmune (OTCMKTS:GBIM) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.53

Shares of GlobeImmune, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GBIM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.53 and traded as low as $0.00. GlobeImmune shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 838 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

GlobeImmune Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBIM)

GlobeImmune, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutic products for cancer and infectious diseases based on its proprietary Tarmogen platform. The company was founded by Donald Bellgrau, Richard C. Duke, and Alex Franzusoff on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

