GO Acquisition (NYSE:GOAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 151,181 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $9.81.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GO Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in GO Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 370,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,271 shares during the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $743,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GO Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,206,000. 84.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

