GoChain (GO) One Day Volume Tops $4.17 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0370 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GoChain has a market capitalization of $41.02 million and $4.17 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GoChain has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About GoChain

GO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,157,686,718 coins and its circulating supply is 1,107,811,719 coins. GoChain’s official website is gochain.io . The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

