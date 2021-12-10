Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,764,662 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 35.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 9.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,552,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 1,856.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,609 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.58. Gold Fields Limited has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Gold Fields Profile

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

