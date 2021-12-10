Goldcoin (GLC) Market Cap Reaches $4.68 Million

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market cap of $4.68 million and $43,856.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00318284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007515 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,759,254 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

