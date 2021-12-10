Goldcoin (GLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $40,799.00

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 10th. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and $40,799.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $152.85 or 0.00314806 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007650 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000494 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,760,328 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Goldcoin is www.goldcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

