Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Good Times Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

