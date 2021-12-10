Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ GTIM opened at $4.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.60. Good Times Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $6.32.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Good Times Restaurants stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 158,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Good Times Restaurants at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Good Times Restaurants Company Profile
Good Times Restaurants, Inc owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.
