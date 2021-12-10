Governor DAO Reaches Market Cap of $3.18 Million (GDAO)

Governor DAO (CURRENCY:GDAO) traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. One Governor DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.10 or 0.00002292 BTC on major exchanges. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $3.18 million and $33,625.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governor DAO has traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00056485 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,953.72 or 0.08256401 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00084147 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,931.15 or 1.00092753 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.34 or 0.00057098 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002778 BTC.

About Governor DAO

Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,899,045 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org . Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Governor DAO Coin Trading

