Govi (GOVI) Market Cap Reaches $13.75 Million

Govi (CURRENCY:GOVI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Govi has a market capitalization of $13.75 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Govi coin can now be purchased for $1.39 or 0.00002883 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Govi has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00056178 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,016.43 or 0.08307163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00084230 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057294 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,333.12 or 0.99967246 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002793 BTC.

About Govi

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,860,984 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

