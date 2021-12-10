Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

Granite Construction has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Granite Construction to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.4%.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $39.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 1.40. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $25.85 and a 12-month high of $44.31.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.09). Granite Construction had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Granite Construction will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for public and private clients. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Water, Specialty and Materials. The Transportation segment focuses on construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports and marine ports.

